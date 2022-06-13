Paula Abdul is celebrating Pride in style.

The former “American Idol” judge took to the streets of Los Angeles in a glamorous white ensemble for the parade, driving down the road in a colourful car while waving to fans.

Abdul shared a montage on Instagram, commenting on how “truly magical” the day was.

Her caption included, “Seeing all of you, reminds me of how powerful love can be. I’m beyond grateful for all the love & support you’ve given me throughout my career.”

The singer also posted:

Abdul joins a whole host of celebs celebrating Pride Month, with JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew having a blast last weekend.

Cardi B was also seen squirting her alcohol-infused cream into fans’ mouths at the fun-filled parade.