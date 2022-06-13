Hayden Christensen is loving his return as the most iconic “Star Wars” baddie.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian actor talks about playing Darth Vader once again in the new “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, including getting all that makeup done.

“It’s pretty extensive. It’s a good four to five hours in the makeup chair, but I got to work with a great team of makeup artists,” he reveals. “And we all got to work very closely with [executive creative director of Lucasfilm] Doug Chiang, who gave great input into the overall look. But yeah, it’s a lot of time.”

As for how Darth Vader’s suit has changed since he last donned it for 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith”, Christensen says, “You know what, it was a little bit more comfortable. (Laughs.) I think they make improvements each time they make one — but still, it’s a very heavy costume.”

The actor also talks about carrying on the story of Anakin Skywalker as he continues his transformation into the villainous Vader of “A New Hope”.

“Yes, I always see Anakin as a throughline and an undercurrent to this character,” he says. “Vader is trying his best to kill off that side of him, but there always has to be a little bit of Anakin in there. And that presents itself, and that’s a part of the fun. I’m always thinking about the Anakin aspect of this character.”

Christensen also shares how heartened he’s been by the response to his return to the “Star Wars” franchise with the new series.

“I’ve gotten so many nice messages from people, from friends, showing their support,” he says. “And it’s been a great honour for me to get to come back to this character and to feel the support from the fans. It is hugely meaningful for me and ultimately, they’re the reason why we get to come back and do all this. So yeah, I value their feelings a lot.”

Finally, there’s the question of whether he would be into the idea of returning again in a “Star Wars” series of his own.

“Absolutely!” Christensen says. “To get to do more with this character would be amazing!”