The Duchess of Cambridge carried on a royal tradition.

On Monday, Kate Middleton attended the Order of the Garter procession, at which she first appeared in her debut as Prince William’s girlfriend in 2008.

That year, William received his own Order of the Garter knighthood, an order of chivalry dating back to 1348 when it was founded by King Edward III.

During the procession, knights march at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all dressed in ceremonial garb.

Kate wore a coat dress by Alexander McQueen, who also designed her wedding dress, along with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill, for this year’s ceremony.

Prince William – Photo: Ben Stansall/Pool via AP/CP Images

William also attended as part of the procession in ceremonial dress.

Absent from the procession, despite being a knight in the Order of the Garter, was Prince Andrew.

People reports that a source described Andrew’s absence as a “family decision,” while a source close to Andrew adding that it was a “personal decision” that he made after consultation with his family.

Andrew has only appeared at one public royal event in the last few years, since details emerged about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In March, he accompanied his mother Queen Elizabeth II to a thanksgiving service for his late father, Prince Philip.

He was in attendance in a private ceremony, though, where Camilla and former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair were invested in the Order of the Garter.