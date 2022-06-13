Prince Harry took a royal tumble off his horse during a polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club in California on Sunday. Thankfully, Harry and his horse were not injured after the fall.

In photos from the game — in which Harry’s Los Padres team lost 12-11 — Harry can be seen falling from his horse while clad in his polo uniform. The Duke of Sussex later consoled the animal with a pet on the back as he picked himself up off the ground. The incident took place in front of a large crowd of onlookers, including Katharine McPhee, David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie.

Harry was later photographed chatting with Foster and McPhee, and was all smiles as he shared a sweet moment with his longtime pal and polo teammate, Nacho Figueras’, wife, Delfina. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children were not present at the sporting event.

Meghan, however, has been supportive of her husband’s athletic endeavors in recent months. The Duchess of Sussex has been on hand multiple times this polo season to cheer on Harry. During a May match, Meghan and Harry even shared a sweet kiss for good luck.

Later that month, Figueras gushed over playing polo alongside Harry on the Los Padres team. “What a joy to see u smile and be so happy,” he wrote alongside an Instagram picture of the pals sharing a laugh. “I love being your teammate. Vamos #lospadrespoloteam 🙌🙌”

Around the same time, Delfina posted some rare images of Harry, her husband, and their teammates. “I am beyond proud of this team. Doing what you love 💕 and making a difference in this community 🙏🏻” she wrote, referring to their May match which benefitted the Foodbank Santa Barbara County, Heal The Ocean, and CALM4kids organizations.

In April, Figueras dished on being “thrilled” to share the field with Harry again now that he and Meghan reside in Montecito, California.

“We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together,” he wrote on Instagram. “The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.”

