The only match for Josh Brolin is… himself?

In the latest episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, the “Outer Range” star takes a seat opposite himself, literally, for a hilarious new interview.

“OK. I’m nervous,” Brolin begins. “I’ve always been a big fan, and you have this new show, ‘Outer Range.’ I saw the first two, and it’s incredible. It makes you just want to aspire to better work. I’m curious why you decided to do a series after 20 years.”

Brolin responds, “Thanks, man. I appreciate that. I’ve been a big fan of yours, too, but I haven’t seen a lot of your work. I saw ‘The Goonies’ — you were so good in that movie. I did ;No Country for Old Men,’ which was a big turning point for me. Even though people really associated me with Western work, I hadn’t really done a lot of Westerns. It had been a while. I talked to my agent and I was like, you know, ‘I would really — I would love to look for something like that.'”

Changing over to the subject of his role in the “Avengers” films, Brolin tells Brolin, “To me, the kids came first, you know, and the acting kind of came second. But, you know, I mean, to each his own. You’ve done these serious parts, but when Marvel came along, what was that when they said, ‘Do you want to play a 700-pound purple guy?’ Was that for the kids?”

“Thanos, Thanos, Thanos. That was a huge undertaking for me,” Brolin admits. “When you have my kind of gravitas, I understand why they would go, ‘That guy could kind of bring some real weight to the purple dude,’ but I didn’t get it at first. I’ve always described it as doing blackbox theatre in New York in the ’70s or something. And what a lot of people don’t know is that when they came to me, it was for a cameo, you know? It was just a little thing in “Infinity War,” and I blew everybody away so much that they ended up making two movies out of it. It was a top-notch performance. We were so hoping to get nominated for that, but Marvel stuff doesn’t really get nominated right now. But if they did, I think that we would have. Are you sleeping? Should I wake him up?”

Brolin then wonders, “I know your daughter’s an actress and she’s doing amazing on ‘Yellowstone’: Do you ever feel competitive with your kids?”

“I do, especially the 1-year-old and the 3-year-old,” Brolin admits to Brolin. “The fact that my older daughter’s an actress, she’s already out of the house and she’s doing her own thing. But my younger kids are really trying to take the limelight from me right now and it’s tough, you know?”

He adds to Brolin, “I bring them to school, and when I’m walking down the street, when somebody says, ‘Hey, man, I love your work,’ it makes it all worth it for me. But right now, there’s been a lot of, like, ‘Oh, my God, what a cute little kid,’ and I’m like, ‘Hello?'”