The Rolling Stones are pulling out of their Amsterdam show after some bad news.

The band was set to perform at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Monday but cancelled the show after Mick Jagger contracted COVID-19.

They shared the news on their official Twitter account.

They continued, “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

They added that the show would be rescheduled and ticket holders would be able to attend the new date.

The Rolling Stones are currently on their “Stones Europe” 2022 tour that will take them across multiple European countries over the summer. Their next show is on June 17 in Switzerland.