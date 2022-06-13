June is coming back with a vengeance.

On Monday, Hulu announced “The Handmaid’s Tale” will return for season 5 on September 14, and shared the first official images from the upcoming season.

Season 4 of the series, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s celebrated novel, ended with Elisabeth Moss’s June and the other handmaids killing Joseph Fiennes’ Fred, sending his finger with his wedding ring to his wife in the mail.

The new images show an angry June, as well as Fred’s wife Serena, played by Yvonne Strahovski, in a black mourning shroud.

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose,” the official description of the new season reads. “The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence [Bradley Whitford] works with Aunt Lydia [Ann Dowd] as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke [O-T Fagbenle], and Moira [Samira Wiley] fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah [Jordana Blake].”

Season 5 will premiere with two episodes, and new episodes following that each Wednesday.