Netflix just dropped the new trailer for “Boo, Bitch”, starring Lana Condor.

Condor takes on the role of Erika Vu, who is a ghost, in the upcoming TV miniseries.

A synopsis reads, “Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.”

Lana Condor as Erika, Mason Versaw as Jake C in “Boo, Bitch”. — Erik Voake/Netflix © 2022

Condor’s Erika tells Zoe Colletti’s Gia in the teaser, “From now on, let’s live our lives without giving any f…” before the scene cuts to her being squashed by a deer.

She adds, “How am I there and still here? Am I a ghost? How can I be dead and walking and talking?”

The character eventually launches her “Erikavubitch” social media account, much to Gia’s dismay.

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Lana Condor as Erika in “Boo, Bitch”. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Condor and Colletti star in the show alongside Mason Versaw (Jake C.), Aparna Brielle (Riley), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Gavin), Jason Genao (Devon), and more.

“Boo, Bitch” launches on Netflix on July 8.