Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Seinfeld” star Philip Baker Hall has passed away at age 90.

Hall, who played Lt. Joe Bookman on the much-loved TV series, died peacefully on Sunday night. His friend, Los Angeles Times sports writer Sam Farmer, confirming the news on Twitter.

Farmer described the late star as “one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Hall was surrounded by loved ones when he died.

Farmer added, “The world has an empty space in it.”

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it. pic.twitter.com/pBCaILjHPT — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 13, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Seinfeld’ Star Liz Sheridan Dead At 93

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Hall’s acting career spanned over 50 years. He starred in TV series such as “Good Times”, “M*A*S*H”, “The Fitzpatricks “, “General Hospital” and many more.

READ MORE: ‘Seinfeld’ Star Estelle Harris, Who Portrayed Estelle Costanza, Dies At 93

Hall also starred as Richard Nixon in the one-man play Secret Honor, before he later reprised the part for a 1984 film.

More recently, the actor featured in the 2020 TV series “Messiah” as Zelman Katz, the 2018 series “Corporate”, 2017’s “Room 104” and 2016’s “Second Chance”.