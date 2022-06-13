Sean “Diddy” Combs will be celebrated at the 2022 BET Awards.

The show announced that the artist will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the special night. The award is given to influential figures in the industry who are “elevating” it and shaping culture.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Past recipients of the award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and others.

Combs has had a prolific career stretching back to the ’90s, from music to apparel. He founded the music label Bad Boy Records in 1993, which has launched the careers of stars like Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim. Along with his musical endeavours, he’s also delved into television with his own cable channel Revolt TV and created the highly successful clothing label Sean John.

The 2022 BET Awards take place on June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.