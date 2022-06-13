Click to share this via email

Chris Evans was bombarded with birthday love as he turned 41 on Monday.

Evans’ “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo was among those celebrating the actor’s special day, sharing snaps and calling him the “current fashion king.”

His caption included, “From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit.”

Octavia Spencer, who starred alongside Evans in 2017’s “Gifted” and 2013’s “Snowpiercer”, shared a lengthy post about the star.

She gushed, “He’s generous. No matter how large the group or where you are in the world, if you’re dining with him, he sneaks off to pay the check. So, if you EVER want to buy him dinner, make those arrangements beforehand.”

Spencer also pointed out that Evans is “a damn good dancer,” as well as being very good at games nights.

Yvette Nicole Brown posted:

Guys! It’s this guy’s birthday today. Please send birthday wishes to this guy! Happy Birthday, friend! @ChrisEvans ❤️ #TwitterBae pic.twitter.com/2inr7wHnNd — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 13, 2022

“Lightyear” star Evans also shares a birthday with Tim Allen, who originally voiced Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” films.

Plus, Evans and his “Lightyear” co-star Taika Waititi chatted to “This Morning” hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Monday, with them sharing some birthday love.

Waititi said when asked if he knew it was Evans’ special day, “I knew! I’m a good friend, I already knew,” People reported.