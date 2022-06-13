Bryan James Spears puts his daughter before anything.

Despite Britney Spears’ older brother being the only one of her family members invited to her wedding last week, he didn’t actually end up attending, and now we know why.

In the comments on one of he and girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin’s recent Instagram posts, they were asked why he wasn’t at the wedding, and she responded, explaining they were at his daughter Lexie’s 5th grade graduation instead.

“Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings,” Amber Lynn wrote. Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000.”

She added, “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

In a more recent pair of Instagram posts, the couple shared photos posing with their daughter.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday!” Bryan and Amber shared. “We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you 👩‍🎓.”

In another post they added, “Can’t wait to see what adventures middle school brings you!”

The comment confirmed what a source told Page Six.

“Both ceremonies were around the same time,” the source explained. “Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl.”

Britney got married last week to Sam Asghari at a ceremony at their Thousand Oaks, L.A. home with an intimate gathering of guests.