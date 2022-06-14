Britney Spears is calling out her brother, Bryan James Spears, over his claims that he was invited to her wedding but had to pass in order to attend his daughter’s school graduation.

Previous reports stated that Spears’ older brother the sole member of her family she’d invited to her wedding last week.

In the comments on one of his and girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin’s recent Instagram posts (which has since been deleted), they were asked why he wasn’t at the wedding; she responded, explaining they were at his daughter Lexie’s 5th grade graduation instead.

“Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings,” Amber Lynn wrote. Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000.”

She added, “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

A source confirmed the claim to Page Six.

“Both ceremonies were around the same time,” the source explained. “Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl.”

On Tuesday, however, Spears took to Instagram to share a lengthy post directed at her brother, calling out his alleged behaviour toward her over the years while she was under her conservatorship.

“You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years… what??? If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom do as you people literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home… you hurt me and you know it!!!” she said.

She concluded her letter by writing, “I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… Pssss… I liked your post, brother!!! Happy Britdependence Day!!! Congratulations Brit Brit!!! GO F–K YOURSELF Bryan – F–k you.”