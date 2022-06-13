Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to support girls and non-binary kids during her visit to Amsterdam in April, it’s been revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was in the Dutch capital earlier this year to support her husband Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. The Games, founded by Harry and first held in 2014, is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both veterans and those still serving.

On Monday, the Amsterdam-based non-profit Project Fearless announced that Meghan made a special visit to their headquarters while in town, serving as a guest coach for the organization’s first entrepreneurship course. The program aims to provide inspiring and encouraging feedback on the youths’ sustainable business pitches.

“The Duchess’ visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice,” Project Fearless founder Mérida Miller said in a statement.

A supporter of women-led initiatives and co-founder of Archewell, Meghan said of the organization, “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.”

Project Fearless shared details and photos of Meghan’s visit to celebrate the group’s third anniversary. The non-profit seeks to equip girls and non-binary kids (ages 9-14) with the tools to succeed in any aspect of their lives through after school courses that cover a wide variety of subjects, from climate science to skateboarding, kick-boxing to entrepreneurship and many more. In the last three years, Project Fearless has grown to serve nearly 750 girls and non-binary students in Amsterdam.

One of the kids that met Meghan, Meesha (12), said of the Duchess’ visit, “I can’t believe she shared her fears with me. For the rest of my life, if I’m ever scared or anyone ever makes me feel little, I’m gonna think ‘Whatever, you got this. Meghan said so!'”

Another youngster, Myrtle (15), spoke of how Meghan encouraged her to achieve her goal of becoming a Project Fearless Teen Mentor, sharing her own experience mentoring children when she was a teenager. “I have learnt about how important it is to be true to who you are and have confidence in that,” Myrtle said. “To be fearless and to teach others that as well.”