Author James Patterson is coming under fire for making controversial remarks about alleged racism against older, white male writers.

The best-selling scribe worth a reported $800 million U.S., spoke with The Sunday Times for an interview published on Sunday, saying he believes it’s hard for white men to get writing jobs in film, theatre, TV or publishing.

“[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson, 75, said of the difficulties he sees white male writers facing. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Patterson’s remarks came in the context of discussing how his early success was spurred by his novels about a black detective, Alex Cross. Cross was portrayed by Morgan Freeman in two movie adaptations of Patterson’s works, “Kiss the Girls” (1997) and “Along Came a Spider” (2001).

“I just wanted to create a character who happened to be black,” he explained. “I would not have tried to write a serious saga about a black family. It’s different in a detective story because plot is so important.” He continued, “I get it. How could we run through that period, especially in Hollywood, where there was all this talent and nobody got hired?”

After the interview was posted online, social media quickly lit up, with many blasting Patterson for his comments. Many pointed out Patterson’s enormous wealth while dissecting his remarks. The author made $80 million U.S. in 2020, according to Forbes.

This is why the highest paid writer in the world is a black woman, right? No? It's still James Patterson? https://t.co/o0NbWG0bBl — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) June 13, 2022

james patterson, one of the richest authors in the world, thinks its hard for 52 year old white men to succeed because, as we all know, old white men are so poorly represented as writers in film, tv, theatre, and publishing pic.twitter.com/V4FtUbeXZf — Men Write Women (@menwritewomen) June 13, 2022

James Patterson sold his own damn name to a factory of writers but wants to claim white guys like him are discriminated against lmao pic.twitter.com/rkY3fSjhfo — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) June 13, 2022

James Patterson has a net worth of over 700 million dollars meanwhile BIPOC in publishing are still struggling to pay their rent and working for well under a living wage but please tell me again how racism is hurting older white men in the industry — Leah says WEAR A MASK (@byleahjohnson) June 13, 2022

And a very good morning to James Patterson. Standing up for the older white guy. If only they got ALL the gigs rather than almost ALL of the gigs. Those pesky writers of colour and female writers taking up space. How dare they. pic.twitter.com/NICaZttBV2 — Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) June 13, 2022

Recently, Patterson co-authored a book with Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run, that debuted at the top slot on the New York Times‘ best-seller list in March. Parton is set to produce and star in the film adaptation of the thriller.