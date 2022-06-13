Author James Patterson is coming under fire for making controversial remarks about alleged racism against older, white male writers.

The best-selling scribe worth a reported $800 million U.S., spoke with The Sunday Times for an interview published on Sunday, saying he believes it’s hard for white men to get writing jobs in film, theatre, TV or publishing.

READ MORE: James Patterson Awards $500 Grants To Thousands Of Teachers

“[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson, 75, said of the difficulties he sees white male writers facing. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Patterson’s remarks came in the context of discussing how his early success was spurred by his novels about a black detective, Alex Cross. Cross was portrayed by Morgan Freeman in two movie adaptations of Patterson’s works, “Kiss the Girls” (1997) and “Along Came a Spider” (2001).

READ MORE: Dolly Parton To Release Fictional Novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Next Year

“I just wanted to create a character who happened to be black,” he explained. “I would not have tried to write a serious saga about a black family. It’s different in a detective story because plot is so important.” He continued, “I get it. How could we run through that period, especially in Hollywood, where there was all this talent and nobody got hired?”

After the interview was posted online, social media quickly lit up, with many blasting Patterson for his comments. Many pointed out Patterson’s enormous wealth while dissecting his remarks. The author made $80 million U.S. in 2020, according to Forbes.

Recently, Patterson co-authored a book with Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run, that debuted at the top slot on the New York Times‘ best-seller list in March. Parton is set to produce and star in the film adaptation of the thriller.