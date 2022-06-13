Lady Gaga is looking to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in a musical sequel to his 2019 smash hit, “Joker.”

That movie raked in $1 billion U.S. at the box office, earned 11 Oscar nominations and two wins, including Phoenix’s first Best Actor trophy.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of Gaga’s circling the project, with Deadline later confirming the story. Titled “Joker: Folie à Deux”, the sequel would be a musical, with Gaga potentially playing Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again, off-again love interest who first shows up on the scene as his Arkham Asylum-assigned psychologist.

Though Phoenix’s contract has yet to be signed, he is said to be in “advanced talks” and nearing a finalized deal.

Todd Phillips will return to direct the sequel, co-writing the script with Scott Silver as he did for the first film. Details of the movie’s plot remain under wraps.

Gaga’s iteration of Harley Quinn will reportedly exist in a different DC universe than the version portrayed by Margot Robbie in the “Suicide Squad” films.

The sequel’s title the title — “Joker: Folie à Deux” — alludes to a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually members of a close family.