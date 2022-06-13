Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have weighed in on their daughter Sami joining OnlyFans, with the ex-couple trading a few pointed words.

Richards and Sheen’s daughter, Sami, 18, announced she was joining the online platform on Monday with an Instagram post of her in a black bikini. She captioned the post, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋”. Linked via LinkTree, Sami’s OnlyFans charges $19.99 U.S. per month. The page has a banner of image of her rear end in a black thong bikini, with the word “CENSORED” written over it in a black bar. The teen has one post for subscribers captioned, “Your view of me.”

Sheen, 56, was none too pleased by Sami’s announcement. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the actor said in a statement to Us on Monday.

“This did not occur under my roof,” Sheen added, alluding to the fact that Sami now lives with Richards, 51, after previously leaving her mom’s house to live with her dad for a period of time.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he added.

Richards responded in her own statement shortly thereafter, firing back at Sheen’s implication that she was to blame for their daughter creating an OnlyFans account. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Richards told Page Six. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

In February, Richards spoke about her “strained” relationship with Sami during an appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live”, saying that at that time her daughter was living with Sheen.

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me,” Richards said of Sami’s decision to move in with her father. “She lived with me all these years.”

“But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything,” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added. “We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber … where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there’s different rules at [Charlie’s] house and that’s okay.”

“I would not wanna be a teenager right now with the social media and everything that you have access to,” she continued. “It’s just, I think it’s very challenging and difficult for these kids.”

Summing things up, Richards said, “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it’s very difficult. I know though we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

However, the pair reportedly began to reconcile in April and by May, Sami was praising her mom on social media on Mother’s Day. “[I] love u so much mom,” Sami wrote on Instagram, adding, “u [sic] have no idea how grateful [I] am to have u [sic] in my life.”

In September 2021, Sami had posted a video (since marked private) that described the house she lived in with her mom as a “hell house”, adding that she felt “trapped” there.