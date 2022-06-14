Ariana DeBose got very close to Andrew Garfield during Sunday night’s Tony Awards.
The Tony’s host, 31, sat in the actor’s lap while singing a song, intentionally trying to make him uncomfortable for a funny segment during the award show telecast. While doing her hosting duties, DeBose did a bit making fun of Broadway performers who interact with members of the audience when she decided to rope Garfield into her shtick.
Act natural, your crush is here.
Us: #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/gEahX3g4Bu
— CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022
“I am close to you, oh so close to you,” the Oscar-winning actress sang, reaching out to Garfield. “I am touching you / there’s not a lot that you can do,” she continued belting while touching the seemingly embarrassed star’s face before jumping into his lap and wrapping her arms around him.
“I’m sitting on you / ’cause what they say is true / ’cause there is no escaping us in the audience!” she crooned, leaving Garfield all giggles and grins.
Unsurprisingly, the internet couldn’t seem to get enough of the moment.
The internet: "Andrew Garfield couldn't possibly be any cuter!"@ArianaDeBose: "Hold my mic." pic.twitter.com/guwSJxKyVD
— Fangirl's Diaries (@Shami1412) June 13, 2022
I relate to Ariana Debose because I, too, would come up with a song just for an excuse to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap and poke his face. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/gq310tZ5Te
— ✨ Geoffrey ✨ (@geoffreykoester) June 13, 2022
Thanks to Ariana DeBose for making Andrew Garfield steal the #TonyAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/EvrONg95mM
— Valentina (@StarcoVision) June 13, 2022
andrew garfield hugging ariana debose and cuddling her as she keeps singing pic.twitter.com/x6Js9th1F4
— afro disney princess (@afrooprincess) June 13, 2022