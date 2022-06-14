Ariana DeBose got very close to Andrew Garfield during Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

The Tony’s host, 31, sat in the actor’s lap while singing a song, intentionally trying to make him uncomfortable for a funny segment during the award show telecast. While doing her hosting duties, DeBose did a bit making fun of Broadway performers who interact with members of the audience when she decided to rope Garfield into her shtick.

“I am close to you, oh so close to you,” the Oscar-winning actress sang, reaching out to Garfield. “I am touching you / there’s not a lot that you can do,” she continued belting while touching the seemingly embarrassed star’s face before jumping into his lap and wrapping her arms around him.

“I’m sitting on you / ’cause what they say is true / ’cause there is no escaping us in the audience!” she crooned, leaving Garfield all giggles and grins.

Unsurprisingly, the internet couldn’t seem to get enough of the moment.

I relate to Ariana Debose because I, too, would come up with a song just for an excuse to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap and poke his face. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/gq310tZ5Te — ✨ Geoffrey ✨ (@geoffreykoester) June 13, 2022

Thanks to Ariana DeBose for making Andrew Garfield steal the #TonyAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/EvrONg95mM — Valentina (@StarcoVision) June 13, 2022