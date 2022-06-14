Justin Bieber is giving fans an update just days after revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Bieber took to Instagram Monday to let fans know how he’s feeling in light of the diagnosis that caused him to have facial paralysis.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,'” Bieber’s health update began. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

He continued, “I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

The “Peaches” singer shared that he’s leaning on his faith as he navigates the “storm” he’s facing with his recent health struggles.

Adding, “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”

The 28-year-old superstar shared a similar sentiment in the caption, reminding fans that no matter the storm, they are never alone.

“By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm. It’s not about the storm. It’s that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭,” he wrote.

On Friday, Bieber posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.”

“As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome,” Bieber told fans. “…As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it. I gotta get my rest on.”

He concluded his post, “I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. And I’m going to get better. I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. …And it’s going to be OK.”

Bieber was supposed to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, last Tuesday and Wednesday but announced on Instagram that he would not be able to do so.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” he wrote. “My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor’s orders). To all my people love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

“Due to non-COVID related illness, the Justice Tour has postponed this week’s Toronto and D.C. shows,” read a statement from Scotiabank Arena operator Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday. “Hold onto your tickets as they will be honored when the rescheduled dates are announced shortly.”

This marks the third time Justin’s Toronto concerts have been delayed. The first two times were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

