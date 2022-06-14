Comedy is coming back to Canada’s biggest city.
On Tuesday, the return of Just For Laughs Toronto was announced with a big slate of headliners, including Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and more.
The all-star lineup will appear for comedy shows in venues across the city from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, along with an extensive daytime ComedyCON series.
“We are very much looking forward to returning to Toronto to celebrate our 10th festival anniversary this fall, and are excited to be bringing so much premium standup comedy to the city”, says Bruce Hills, president of Just For Laughs.
Noah takes centre stage at the Scotiabank Arena for two shows on the “Daily Show” host’s “Back to Abnormal” world tour.
Other announced headliners include drag duo Trixie & Katya, Iliza Shlesinger, Ben Schwartz, Maria Bamford, Marc Maron, and more.
Davidson and “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae will each appear for In Conversation events in the festival’s ComedyCON section.
Check out the currently announced lineup, subject to change, below:
Headliners:
Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour – Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1, 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | 8:00 PM & 7:30 PM
John Mulaney: From Scratch – Thursday, September, 22 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | 8:00 PM
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour – Friday, September, 23 2022 | Coca-Cola Coliseum| 7:00 PM
Trixie & Katya Live – Friday, September 23, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM
Iliza Shlesinger: Back in Action – Saturday, October 1, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM
Ben Schwartz & Friends – Sunday, September 25, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Saturday, October 1, 2022 I Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM
Tim Dillon – Friday, September 30, 2022 | Meridian Hall | 7:00 PM
Deon Cole – Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Meridian Hall | 7:00 PM
ComedyCon Headliners:
In Conversation with Issa Rae – Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 1:00 PM
In Conversation with Pete Davidson – Sunday, September 25, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 3:30 PM
Lineup:
*performance dates vary for artists below
Vir Das
Marc Maron
Amanda Seales
Maria Bamford
Neal Brennan
Not Another D&D Podcast
ALOK
Catherine Cohen
Rhys Nicholson
Melissa Villaseñor
Joel Kim Booster
Beth Stelling
Atsuko Okatsuka
Kurt Braunohler
Ivan Decker
Got Land?
Sophie Buddle
Randy Feltface
Ali Hassan
Mark Little
Emmy Blotnick
Laurie Kilmartin
Matt Richards
Marito Lopez
Dino Archie
Dakota Ray Hebert
Mike Rita
Al Val & Allie Pearse
Courtney Gilmour & Hisham Kelati
Moe Ismail & Juliana Rodrigues
Ola Dada & Ben Sosa Wright
Absolute Comedy
Yuk Yuk’s
The Second City
Nothing Fancy