Comedy is coming back to Canada’s biggest city.

On Tuesday, the return of Just For Laughs Toronto was announced with a big slate of headliners, including Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and more.

The all-star lineup will appear for comedy shows in venues across the city from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, along with an extensive daytime ComedyCON series.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Toronto to celebrate our 10th festival anniversary this fall, and are excited to be bringing so much premium standup comedy to the city”, says Bruce Hills, president of Just For Laughs.

Noah takes centre stage at the Scotiabank Arena for two shows on the “Daily Show” host’s “Back to Abnormal” world tour.

Other announced headliners include drag duo Trixie & Katya, Iliza Shlesinger, Ben Schwartz, Maria Bamford, Marc Maron, and more.

Davidson and “Insecure” creator-star Issa Rae will each appear for In Conversation events in the festival’s ComedyCON section.

Check out the currently announced lineup, subject to change, below:

Headliners:

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour – Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1, 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | 8:00 PM & 7:30 PM

John Mulaney: From Scratch – Thursday, September, 22 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | 8:00 PM

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour – Friday, September, 23 2022 | Coca-Cola Coliseum| 7:00 PM

Trixie & Katya Live – Friday, September 23, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM

Iliza Shlesinger: Back in Action – Saturday, October 1, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM

Ben Schwartz & Friends – Sunday, September 25, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Saturday, October 1, 2022 I Meridian Hall I 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Tim Dillon – Friday, September 30, 2022 | Meridian Hall | 7:00 PM

Deon Cole – Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Meridian Hall | 7:00 PM

ComedyCon Headliners:

In Conversation with Issa Rae – Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 1:00 PM

In Conversation with Pete Davidson – Sunday, September 25, 2022 | Meridian Hall I 3:30 PM

Lineup:

*performance dates vary for artists below

Vir Das

Marc Maron

Amanda Seales

Maria Bamford

Neal Brennan

Not Another D&D Podcast

ALOK

Catherine Cohen

Rhys Nicholson

Melissa Villaseñor

Joel Kim Booster

Beth Stelling

Atsuko Okatsuka

Kurt Braunohler

Ivan Decker

Got Land?

Sophie Buddle

Randy Feltface

Ali Hassan

Mark Little

Emmy Blotnick

Laurie Kilmartin

Matt Richards

Marito Lopez

Dino Archie

Dakota Ray Hebert

Mike Rita

Al Val & Allie Pearse

Courtney Gilmour & Hisham Kelati

Moe Ismail & Juliana Rodrigues

Ola Dada & Ben Sosa Wright

Absolute Comedy

Yuk Yuk’s

The Second City

Nothing Fancy