Amber Heard continues to stand by her words after Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against her.

The actress spoke to Savannah Guthrie for a candid interview, airing in two parts Tuesday and Wednesday this week on “Today” and in a special Friday on “Dateline”.

Guthrie questioned whether Heard stood by the abuse allegations against her ex-husband, to which she replied: “Of course. To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony.”

She later added, “I spoke [truth] to power, and I paid the price.”

Heard explained how she had to walk past hundreds of Depp fans every single day and has seen all the abuse she’s been facing both online and in person.

The star shared, “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

Guthrie brought up some of the audio recordings that didn’t appear to always add up.

She said, “I am looking at a transcript that says — he says, ‘You start physical fights,’ And you say, ‘I did start a physical fight. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again.’

“This is in black and white. I understand context. But you’re testifying, and you’re telling me today, ‘I never started a physical fight,’ and here you are on tape saying you did.”

Heard has claimed she only become physical with her ex-husband when trying to defend herself.

She told Guthrie, “As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for. But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white.’ Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it.”

“You’re taunting him and saying, ‘Oh, tell the world, Johnny Depp, I, a man, am a victim of domestic violence,’” Guthrie added of the audio.

“Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt(ed) from,” Heard responded.

Guthrie mentioned that Depp’s lawyer had called Heard’s testimony the “performance of a lifetime.”

“Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers?” Heard quipped, referencing Depp’s 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands”. “I had listened to weeks of testimony — insinuating that or saying quite directly that, you know, I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both.”

Depp and Heard have been hitting headlines over the past couple of months after he sued her for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. Heard then countersued the actor for $100 million.

It was revealed earlier this month that the jury had found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount of the punitive damages to $350,000 (the state’s statutory cap), reducing Depp’s total damages to $10.4 million.

In addition, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp.