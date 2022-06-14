Click to share this via email

A “Jeopardy!” contestant made a big mistake on Monday night, and social media users made sure to let him know it.

Mazin Omer was trying to guess who actor Sir Michael Caine was during the “Knight After Knight” category. However, he answered “Who is Mick Jagger?” instead.

Mayim Bialik had read, “To honour his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

*I’ll bet she knows who both Michael Caine and Mick Jagger are 😂🤣 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q6MX4nIk9O — ✨Nostradumbass✨ (@UmbassNostrad) June 14, 2022

Viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with one person describing it as a “historic bad answer.”

The Michael Cain/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer. #jeopardy — Meaghan Tuohey (@2EKLaw) June 13, 2022

See more response below:

“Who is Mick Jagger?” Sorry mate, try again. #Jeopardy (He really did say it.) pic.twitter.com/Un78iAP4KJ — Charles Winokoor (@cwinokoor) June 14, 2022

I feel like Michael Caine might be tickled to have been mistaken for Mick Jagger? #jeopardy — Sophia Anthrup (@ThomasinaCroom) June 14, 2022

They just showed a picture of Michael Caine on @Jeopardy and the dude answers “Who is Mick Jagger?” I’m sure he knows a million things that I don’t, but man I wasn’t ready for that 😂#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/wI67AejABZ — Mark LeBel (@MarkEMarkFM) June 13, 2022

Trying desperately to understand how you confuse Michael Caine for Mick Jagger. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/uPnn88Er02 — Kerrin Garripoli (@kerripoli) June 13, 2022

Omer didn’t do too badly though and finished as runner-up, nabbing the $2,000 consolation prize, TV Insider reports.