A “Jeopardy!” contestant made a big mistake on Monday night, and social media users made sure to let him know it.

Mazin Omer was trying to guess who actor Sir Michael Caine was during the “Knight After Knight” category. However, he answered “Who is Mick Jagger?” instead.

Mayim Bialik had read, “To honour his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

READ MORE: LeVar Burton Says ‘The Fix Was In’ On ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Gig

Viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with one person describing it as a “historic bad answer.”

READ MORE: Canada’s Mattea Roach Reveals What Else She Got To Take Home From The ‘Jeopardy!’ Set Aside From Her Total Winnings

See more response below:

Omer didn’t do too badly though and finished as runner-up, nabbing the $2,000 consolation prize, TV Insider reports.