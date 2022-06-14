Justin Lin has found his next project.

After exiting the upcoming “Fast X”, the director is now attached to helm an adaptation of the acclaimed manga One-Punch Man as a live-action feature film.

READ MORE: Justin Lin Steps Down As ‘Fast X’ Director Only Days After Start Of Production

The Wrap reports that Lin will direct the film from a script by “Jumanji: The Next Level” writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

The project is still only in early development. The One-Punch Man manga series is written by artist ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, and it tells the story of a superhero named Saitama, who can defeat opponents with just a single punch.

Bored of his own incredible strength, Saitama goes out in search of a new, worthy opponent.

The manga originally debuted in 2009 as a web comic before emerging as a print comic in 2012, with 26 volumes published so far. It was previously adapted as an anime series in Japan, which aired on Adult Swim in the U.S.

READ MORE: Vin Diesel Gives Fans A Look At Brie Larson and Jordan Brewster From The Set Of ‘Fast X’

Lin, who remains a producer on “Fast X”, departed the film shortly after it began production over reported creative differences. He had previously directed five films in the franchise. The 10th entry in the series will now be directed by Louis Leterrier.