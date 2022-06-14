Selena Gomez is taking pride in her maturity.

This week, the “Only Murders in the Building” star sat down for an interview on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

In it, she addresses everything from working on the hit comedy series, her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant, and learning her own strength after her public breakups from the Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

“I was obviously going through a really tough breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen,” Gomez recalled. “And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in, but being on the other side of it, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me.”

Talking about her split from Bieber in 2018 after more than a decade together, she said, “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect,” adding that she is “really proud” of how she’s been able to move forward.

“It was necessary for me to walk through those things, I had a lot of soul searching to do,” Gomez added. “By all means, I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself.”

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014; three years later she underwent a kidney transplant. She described how she works to stay healthy while also being cautious about the people she allows into her life.

“I find my toleration of any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect, or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff, it’s not taking over me anymore,” she said.

Meanwhile, on “Only Murders”, Gomez gets to star alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom are in their 70s.

“Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are, they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much,” she said of working with the two actors. “And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they are the kindest people.”

She also revealed that she played Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s hit “WAP” for Martin and Short.

“It was hysterical,” Gomez said. “They weren’t offended, they were just confused. They were like, ‘So wait, do women like this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess it’s a thing, you know, it’s a vibe, I don’t know.’ They’re hilarious.”