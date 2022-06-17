It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 17, 2022

Drake – “Falling Back”

Drake surprised fans by releasing his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The 14-track album includes the songs “Falling Back” which Drake release the music video for, “Calling My Name”, “Overdrive” and “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage which is a nod to his Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks. It’s always a great day when Drake drops an album, and with 14 new songs at your disposal, there’s a Drake track for everyone!

Chlöe – “Surprise”

Today, Chlöe has released her brand new infectious single “Surprise” ahead of its debut performance at the 2022 BET Awards. Chlöe never disappoints with her music as seen with “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me”, however, “Surprise” has a more sultry and chill undertone that we haven’t seen from Chlöe yet – and we have it on constant repeat!

Eminem and CeeLo Green – “The King and I”

Eminem teams up with CeeLo Green for “King & I” which will be featured in the original motion picture movie, Elvis. This groovy track pulls some inspiration from Elvis while remaining true to Eminem is as an artist, his lyrical flow is unmatched on this track and with a dash of CeeLo Green “King & I’ will have you up on your feet and in a good mood this Friday.

Lost Frequencies and James Arthur come together to gift fans “Questions”. With lyrics such as “If you don’t ask questions then you won’t know why”, this inspirational track has all the elements that make us love a James Arthur song. All while being layered by an infectious beat thanks to Lost Frequencies.

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Wonho – “Crazy” plus Facade (ALBUM), Caitlynee Curtis – “Mood Swings”, Tara Beier – “California”, The Summer Set and Against The Current – “Teenagers”, Sam Fischer – “All My Loving”. and New Hope Club – “Girl Who Does Both”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna is releasing a greatest-hits album featuring 50 No. 1 hits from across four decades. The album drops June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey are releasing their first studio album in over a decade on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is headed for a summer release, on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B., “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.

Beyoncé – Renaissance (ALBUM)

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance is schedule for release on July 29, 2022.

Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance

Panic! At The Disco return with their new album, Viva Las Vengeance set for an Aug 19, 2022, release. The titled track “Viva Las Vengeance” is out now.

Johnny Orlando – all the things that could go wrong

Johnny Orlando’s highly anticipated debut album all the things that could go wrong is coming August 19, 2022. The album features his latest single “blur”.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)