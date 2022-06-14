Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, ahead of the Order of the Garter service, Monday, June 13, 2022.

The Queen smiled for the camera alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Monday’s the Order of the Garter service.

The royal, 96, donned a glittering gown and blue Garter sash for the occasion, posing with her cane amid her ongoing mobility issues.

Charles and Camilla posed alongside her in their velvet Garter robes.

The Garter Day procession took place Monday in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Family’s Instagram account wrote, “A key element of Garter Day is the investing of new Companions with the Order’s Insignia. This is done by The Queen, The Sovereign of the Garter, in the Throne Room.”

Camilla became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter during the service, which usually takes place each June.

It is attended by the Knights of the Order of the Garter, the oldest British Order of Chivalry.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne were also in attendance at Monday’s event, with the Duchess of Cambridge looking stunning in a blue Alexander McQueen coat dress and matching hat by Juliette Botterill.

Kate Middleton. — Photo: Toby Melville/CP Images/Pool via AP

Absent from the procession, despite being a knight in the Order of the Garter, was Prince Andrew.

People reported that a source described Andrew’s absence as a “family decision,” while a source close to Andrew added that it was a “personal decision” that he made after consultation with his family amid the controversy surrounding the sexual assault allegations against him.