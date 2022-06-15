The company behind BTS is backtracking on the earlier announcement that group would be taking a break.

The K-pop superstars — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and V — previously announced that they’d be going on “hiatus,” confirming they’d be focusing on solo projects for awhile.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” RM said, according to NME.

BTS made sure to say that taking a break for the first time in their nine-year career was not an easy decision.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” Jimin shared.

“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

However, the group’s management is now walking back the announcement, insisting that an incorrect English translation led to the use of the word “hiatus.”

According to TMZ, the clarification comes after HYBE, the music company representing BTS, reportedly lost $1.7 billion in market value during stock trading on Wednesday due to the “hiatus” news.

As a result, the group’s rep issued a statement to hopefully clear up the situation.

“To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” the statement reads.

The initial news came after after the group announced plans to take an extended break in order to get “re-inspired” and “recharged” back in December.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” a statement read at the time.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”