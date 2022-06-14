Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Middleton received a sweet compliment from a fan regarding her future royal title.

During the June 4 visit in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, while visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales with husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the duchess chatted with fans outside of the castle. A woman shook the her hand and told her, “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales.”

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Moving Out Of London

Middleton was touched by the message and responded, “Oh, that’s very kind,” adding, “I’m in good hands,” while gesturing towards William. The heartfelt moment was captured in the video below.

At Cardiff Castle, I captured the moment when a lady told The Duchess of Cambridge ‘You’re going to be a brilliant Princess’ and she replied looking at Prince William ‘I’m in good hands’ 💙😭🙌 🎥 Credit: Me 😃#PrinceWilliam #DuchessofCambridge #Royal #Royals #HM70 #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/TqQTx4pOfo — Fifi ❤️ The Cambridges 🇺🇸🇳🇮🇬🇧 (@hellen3030) June 11, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte while visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales. The Duchess looks beautiful in a long red coat while William, George and Charlotte match in their navy blue attire. — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In 2011, when Middleton married William, she received the title of Duchess of Cambridge. Moving forward, it is likely that she will become the Princess of Wales when William is honoured with the title of Prince of Wales after his father Prince Charles becomes King. Middleton would inherit the title after her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

As future queen, the duchess faces a number of highly public expectations.

“Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, told People. “But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Attends Order Of The Garter Ceremony; Prince Andrew Skips Tradition Following ‘Family Decision’

“The future queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you,” added royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, author of Modern Etiquette Made Easy. “The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement makes everything she does a conscious effort. From the perfectly poised posture to the way she descends a staircase or gets out of a car—it is all carefully done.”

The close source continued, “Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to. If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has.”