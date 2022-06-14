Faith Hill joins Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to explain why she jumped on board of the hit series “1883” after she swore she would “never ever” act again.

The actress, who stars in the prequel series to “Yellowstone” with husband Tim McGraw, swore she would never act again after starring in the 2004 film “The Stepford Wives” because it “wasn’t the best experience.” She jokes that after her career took off she “felt like [she] was having babies all the time” and never read any script that “hit her” until “1883”.

Clarkson reminisces on “one of the best moments of [her] life” when she hung out with Hill and Reba McEntire backstage at a Shania Twain concert.

Speaking of “girls’ nights out,” Hill tells Clarkson about her latest girls’ trip with her three daughters to celebrate her eldest, Gracie’s 25th birthday.

The singer-actress jokes that she’s “all about the dancing” even though she “cannot dance at all.”

Elsewhere during the show, Clarkson takes the stage with her band Y’all to cover Elton John’s upbeat track “I’m Still Standing”.

