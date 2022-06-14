Jenna Dewan likes keeping her home very simple and comfortable.

The “Step Up” star is on the new cover of MyDomaine, and in a video, she gives fans a tour of her Los Angeles home.

“I was really looking for a home base. There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me,” she says of picking the right home for her personal style and needs.

“I love the combination that happened in this house,” she adds. “In the past, I might have been a little bit more cluttered and feminine, with throws and frilly touches. I love that my style has evolved.”

Dewan shares the home with fiancée Steve Kazee, and that meant balancing their unique tastes.

“Steve and I are opposites in so many ways. He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals,” she says. “We agreed on a lot, actually – he’s got really good style and we blend and balance each other very well.”

Office life is also very important, as Dewan works a lot from home.

“I am still here for the Zoom life. It saves me. I can do more and do it smarter,” she says.

“I am not someone who wakes up and wants a glam team to get me ready for the day,” the actress adds. “If I am not working on set, my hair is up in a bun, and I am in comfortable clothes. [Evie] calls it ‘work mom’ and ‘mom mom.’”

Talking about her office, which has a sleek looking teak-and-metal desk and photos on the wall from Studio 54, Dewan says, “This has become my decompress room. I can come in here, close the door, do my Zooms and do my work. It’s really bright, and I love the desk.”

The get the home exactly to their liking, Dewan and Kazee worked with interior designer Julien Marbot.

“I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel, and Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house,” she says.

The home also features three pieces from artist Wes Aderhold, including a beautiful painting in the dining room.

“It is an acrylic and oil pastel on canvas that is vibrant, colourful and rhythmic like a lot of Aderhold work,” Marbot says. “The piece brings colour, light and movement to the room and activates the symmetry of the classic dining room set up. When the lights dims down for dinner, the faces and body parts seem to be dancing around the dining room guests. It is a wonderful and happy piece.”

The designer adds, “This [piece in the living room] is also a piece of work form Wes Aderhold. The beautiful yellow compliments the green of the sofa and the blue brings the space to life. It was Jenna’s wish to bring colour and life to all areas of the home. This is what this piece does here. It is a conversation starter and one of the first things you see when you are welcome into the living room.”