After debuting a 30-second teaser for “Stranger Things 4, Volume 2”, Netflix has shared five new images from the final chapters of the season, offering a sneak peek at the epic conclusion to come. Debuting on July 1, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend, the two remaining, feature-length episodes should finally see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) regain her powers while the rest of the gang try to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins, Indiana.

Based on the new images, there looks to be plenty of Hawkins action, as newcomer and fan-favourite of season 4, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), takes a bigger role in the fight against Vecna.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Meanwhile, Eleven is seen with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) as they continue to work on recovering her powers as she overcomes her past.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in “Stranger Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Also out in California are Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and his newfound gang of friends, who are determined to rescue Eleven while Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim (David Harbour) continue to make their way out of Russia.

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in “Stranger Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

While the new images are exciting, they certainly don’t show the “real, real danger” everyone is in, as the intense, new season draws to a close. “Like, we haven’t been in as high stakes or potential danger before,” Natalia Dyer (Nancy) previously told ET. “That was surprising and scary.”

“And [that’s] applicable to every storyline,” Quinn added, suggesting that more than one character might not make it out alive this time around. “It’s not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger.”

“Stranger Things” season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.

