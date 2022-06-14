“The Wendy Williams Show” is coming to an end after 13 seasons.

Variety reported that Williams will not be present for the final episode on Friday amid ongoing health problems, but the show will include a video montage celebrating her lengthy run.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17 with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

Sherri Shepherd has been among hosts filling in for Williams throughout the 2021-2022 season and is hosting the final week and the final episode of the show.

Her own show, “Sherri”, will premiere this fall in “The Wendy Williams Show”s place.

Over the years, Williams, who hosted her show since 2008, has battled Graves’ disease, as well as contracting COVID-19 in September, forcing her to take numerous breaks from her show.

In April 2019, Williams, who has a history of substance abuse, confirmed she was moving out of her sober house ater receiving treatment for alcohol addiction.

When asked how she was doing amid her health problems on “Good Morning America” in March, Williams said, “Health is very well and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

She was then quizzed about whether she would get back to hosting tomorrow if she could, sharing: “Well, give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I will be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

She added, “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy Watchers: Keep watching because I will be back on the ‘Wendy Show’ bigger and brighter than ever.”