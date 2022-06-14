Harry Styles finds joy in the idea of a One Direction reunion.

Styles joined forces with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik at the behest of of “X-Factor” judges in 2010. The boy band found major international success, producing four no. 1 albums and numerous music awards. The members have been asked about a reunion ever since their hiatus in 2016.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Teases Zayn Malik’s One Direction Exit In TikTok Video

“I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice,” Styles told “The Spout Podcast” host Tamara Dhia. “I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Styles also dished on what his newest album is truest to who he is.

“The Harry that made Harry’s House is probably the most comfortable,” explains Styles. “I used to be so afraid of, kind of who I was if I didn’t do it (music.) And I don’t feel kind of afraid of that anymore. And I think in a lot of ways, that allows me to just enjoy it more. And I think, you know, I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to get to do this as my job.”

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Crashes Jonas Brothers Vs. One Direction SoulCycle Class

“I would say ‘Matilda’ is probably a personal favourite. I think maybe ‘Little Freak’ is a personal favourite as well, just because I think it was rare and made in a hotel room in Tokyo.”

Harry’s House is Styles’ third studio album. It launched on May 20 with the singles “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking”. It received critical acclaim and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.