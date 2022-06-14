The funniest true crime podcasters in the business are back.

With the new season of “Only Murders in the Building” only two weeks away, Hulu dropped a new trailer for the crime comedy starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Photo: Hulu

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer,” the official description reads. “However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.”

And as the trailer shows, things are getting even more complicated, as evidence keeps appearing in their apartment, seemingly to frame them.

“Who’s ever doing this, is toying with us,” Short is heard saying.

The new season will also feature a bevy of guest stars, including Tina Fey and Cara Delevingne.

“Only Murders in the Building” season 2 premieres June 28.