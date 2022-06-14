Canadian country singers Don Amero and Kyle McKearney are teaming up to share a powerful message ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

The duo joined forces for the new song “Let ‘Em Lie”, which was created to raise awareness and honour victims and survivors affected by the trauma caused by residential schools in Canada.

READ MORE: Don Amero Transforms Into A Cowboy In Western-Inspired Music Video For ‘My Poor Mama’ Featuring His Mom And Brother

Amero and McKearney, both Indigenous singer-songwriters, also hope the track will help heal and empower.

Speaking about the song with ET Canada, Mckearney says, “Don Amero and I wrote this song with the intention of keeping the conversation progressing. ‘Let ‘Em Lie’ is written from the perspective of a residential school survivor and touches on some of the hardships so many had to face and are still living with.“

Amero adds: “While Kyle and I haven’t attended Residential Schools, we have felt the burden of the weight that those places cast upon Indigenous peoples in this country. After the uncovering of the 215 children in Kamloops we felt compelled to share a perspective of some of the stories we hear all too often from some of those that have survived.“

All proceeds from the song will be donated to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Watch the music video for “Let ‘Em Lie” above.