Royal Ascot kicked off on Tuesday, but the Queen wasn’t in attendance.

Her Majesty, 96, missed the first day of the horse racing event amid ongoing mobility issues.

Instead, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips were seen riding in the first carriage in the procession, while Phillips’ mother Princess Anne rode in another carriage.

The carriage procession reaches the winners’ enclosure at Royal Ascot. In the first carriage was Prince Charles and Camilla with the Queen’s eldest grandchild Peter Phillips. #royalascot pic.twitter.com/ddAXwRVRD1 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) June 14, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arriving on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing event. (Credit: David Davies/PA via AP/CP Images)

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance at the event.

Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall chat on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing event. (Credit: AP Photo/Alastair Grant/CP Images)

It’s not yet known whether the Queen, who loves horses and horse riding, will attend the five-day bash at some point.

According to People, the royal’s horse, King’s Lynn, named after the nearest big town to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, is running in the race on Tuesday.

She also has nearly a dozen more racing throughout the week.

Welcoming full crowds back to the event for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen said in a statement in the program: “I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community.”

“In my Platinum Jubilee year, I was interested to learn that in support of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate have planted seventy oak trees in Windsor Great Park, each of which is linked to a local school.

“I hope you all have an enjoyable and memorable time, and I wish connections of the horses running this week the very best of luck.”

The Queen might have missed day one of Royal Ascot, but she did attend Monday’s the Order of the Garter service, with her being pictured alongside Charles and Camilla.

The event comes as the Queen was named the second-longest reigning monarch in world history after King Louis XIV of France, who ruled for 72 years and 110 days.

The royal has been on the throne since June 2, 1953; for 70 years and 127 days so far.

She passed Johann II of Liechtenstein, who ruled for 70 years and 91 days before he passed away in 2016, six weeks ago to nab herself a spot in the royal record books, People reported.

She also overtook King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who took to the throne in 1946 and stayed there for 70 years and 126 days. He died in 2016.