If you have ever wanted to play “Squid Game” without fear of plummeting to your death or getting stabbed by your bunkmate, you are in luck.

Netflix has officially announced “Squid Game: The Challenge”, a reality competition series based on the South Korean super-hit. 456 players will compete for a prize pool of $4.56 million.

“With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix explains.

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

English-speaking players from around the world can apply to compete at SquidGameCasting.com. The series will run for 10 episodes.