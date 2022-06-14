Click to share this via email

Serena Williams is getting her head in the game.

Wimbledon announced on Tuesday that the athlete would be making a return to the annual tournament this year as wild card, marking her 21st appearance.

The stage awaits. Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance pic.twitter.com/7ddMAv7mOq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 14, 2022

Williams shared the news herself with a teasing post on Instagram.

She captioned her post, “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

Accompanying the post was a picture of her wearing Nike shoes next to a tennis sports bag on the green. She tagged her team, Wimbledon’s official account, and her trainer.

The last time Williams made an appearance at the competition was in 2021, when she suffered a leg injury during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to withdraw at the first round.

For now, she’s scheduled to play doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in England on June 19.

With her appearance at Wimbledon, the 40-year-old will be attempting to take her 24th Grand Slam title, which would make her tied with Margaret Court for most titles held in tennis history.

Wimbledon will run from June 27 to July 10.