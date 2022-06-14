Putting together the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show was full of frustration for JLo.

In her new documentary, “Halftime”, Jennifer Lopez is shown dealing with the NFL after the league’s decision to make Shakira a co-headliner for the show, which Lopez’s manager Benny Medina calls an “insult.”

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” Medina says. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Among the difficulties with managing the co-headlining act was trying to figure out how the performers would split the time.

“I know that the Super Bowl people want us to be weaved throughout the show. I haven’t had a confirmation about how many minutes I’m going to have,” Shakira tells Lopez at one point.

“Let me address that really quick. They said 12 minutes,” Lopez responds. “I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes. I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half].”

The singer adds, “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. There’s an amazing opportunity here to show who we are as performers, but also show who we are as a community and also bring the world together, we can bring everybody together in this moment.”

Lopez is later seen venting about the situation to music director Kim Burse.

“We have six f**king minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left,” she says. “But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f**king revue. We have to sing our message.”

She then adds, “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world.”

Also in the documentary, Lopez is seen having an argument over the phone with the halftime show’s director, telling him the process has been “a nightmare since we started.”

She goes on, “I’m trying to give you something with substance. Not just us out there shaking our f**king a**es and f**king belly dancing. I want something real, something that’s going to make a statement. I can’t do it if you guys keep pressing us for f**king seconds. I don’t want to fight.”

In the end, the show ended up lasting 14 minutes, and included guest appearances by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, as well as Lopez’s daughter Emme.