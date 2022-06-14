Andi Dorfman isn’t pleased by the news that the next season of “The Bachelorette” will have two leading ladies. ET’s Deidre Behar spoke with the 35-year-old former Bachelorette at the launch party for JoJo Fletcher‘s Cupshe swimsuit line, and Dorfman explained why she’s not on board with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia co-leading the next season of the show.

“I want to be supportive because it’s a franchise that literally put me here right now… but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed that it’s two women,” Dorfman told ET. “I’d like to see two men go at it. I don’t know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don’t really love.”

Though Dorfman isn’t thrilled by the development, she still plans to tune in “out of support for the girls.”

“I know all these Bachelorette leads and what it takes to be onscreen and to hold your own on a show, and production, and castmates. I have a lot of respect for those people. So I think I will show my support in that way,” she said. “But yeah, I don’t really love the fact that two women have to share the screen. I think we’ve progressed a little further. It’s 2022.”

While Dorfman does “hope” that the show will give both Windey and Recchia a chance for their own individual journey, she’s not sold that it’ll go down that way.

“I just don’t know why they didn’t start with the guys as the guinea pig,” she said. “I want each girl to have it for themselves. It is such an incredible thing. It’s not to say it can’t be shared, but again, I don’t know.”

Becca Tilley, who was also on hand to support Fletcher’s new swimsuit line, shared some of Dorfman’s concern about the upcoming season.

“If they do it the right way, and they’re not pitted against each other, I’m all for it,” Tilley told ET. “I think they know that’s what we’re all hoping for. I hope that they both find their love story.”

“I hope that both of them… end up having a beautiful wedding somewhere, hopefully it’s not a double wedding,” she added. “Hopefully they don’t have to do everything together, but I’m really excited for both of them.”