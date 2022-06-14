This dance crew is bringing its moves from the Philippines to “America’s Got Talent”

Urbancrew take to the skies on the June 14 episode of “AGT”. Clad in red jumpsuits and sporting matching red sweatsuits, Urbancrew defy gravity with their breakdancing and aerial manoeuvres.

“This is the biggest stage, and we believe, being Filipino, it could be a big contribution for our beloved countries,” the group said before their audition, according to NBC. “We work hard for this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Urbancrew’s future on the show will be revealed during Tuesday night’s episode of “AGT”.