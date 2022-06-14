The new “Hunger Games” movie is shaping up, with Lionsgate revealing new casting information for the upcoming “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”.

Set to debut in November 2023, the prequel movie looks back to the early years of 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), decades before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem (played by Donald Sutherland in the original film trilogy).

Snow represents the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the young female tribute from impoverished District 12. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour,” reads Lionsgate’s synopsis. “Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

In addition to Zegler and Boyce, Lionsgate announced other members of the cast:

Jerome Lance is in his final year at Royal Welsh, and in the current cohort of Open Door. He recently performed his own writing at their Donmar Showcase.

Michael Shelford

Ashley Liao recently shot the lead role in the ACE Entertainment feature “Loveboat Taipei”, which is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. Liao played the teenage version of Ali Wong in the Netflix romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe”, and starred as Princess Eleanor in the Disney+ original movie “Secret Society of Second Born Royals”. She also had a leading role in the Debby Ryan-produced film “Jessica Darling’s It List”. She had a series regular role in the Apple TV+ series “Physical” opposite Rose Byrne. Best known for her role as Lola in the Netflix series “Fuller House”, Liao has also guest starred on numerous series including “N.C.I.S.”, “N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles”, “Speechless”, “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Bad Teacher”.

Paul Smith

Knox Gibson is a confident, energetic 14-year-old boy from Australia, who is also an amputee due to an accident with a lawn mower when he was 3 years old. Knox has been working in the entertainment industry for the past six years; modelling, filming commercials, televisions shows, music videos and short films. He had a breakout role starring as the lead in the Netflix short film “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” released in February 2022. Additionally, Knox is a national athlete for swimming and is a disability and inclusion advocate. He believes that positive representation of people with disabilities onscreen is incredibly important as it leads to more acceptance in society and it challenges negative stereotypes and preconceived ideas.

Dejan Arsovski

Mackenzie Lansing is a French/American actress best known for her work on HBO’s “The Deuce” and “Mare of Easttown”. She will next be seen in “Allswell”, set to premiere at Tribeca, and recently filmed a role for Gareth Edwards’ “True Love” with John David Washington. Lansing spent her childhood in Congo and France, beginning her acting career on the Paris stage. She moved to New York to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She rounded out her conservatory education by attending The Labyrinth Summer Intensive and Maggie Flanigan Studio. Her transition into film and television began with guest spots on “Red Oaks” and “Tell Me a Story”.

Jessica Osber

Aamer Husain appeared on “Hudson & Rex”. He is an Indian American/Canadian actor who speaks English, Urdu, and Arabic fluently.