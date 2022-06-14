Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on the way that she was treated by the industry and the media in the early days of her career.

In her new Netflix documentary “Halftime”, the singer and actress admits that she was made to feel like a “punchline” by people who made fun of her figure.

“I grew up around women with curves, so it was nothing ever I was ashamed of,” said the 52-year-old superstar.

At the time, Lopez noted that “the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves.”

She continued, “It was hard when you think people think you’re a joke — like, you’re a punchline. But I wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended to affect them.”

The actress also looked back on the way that the media put a spotlight on her personal life, rather than her career achievements.

“I really believed a lot of what they said, which is I wasn’t any good,” she explained. “That I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good actress, I wasn’t a good dancer. I wasn’t good at anything. I just didn’t even belong here. Why wouldn’t I just go away?”

She added, “There were many times where I was like, ‘I think I’m just gonna quit.’ I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else.”

“Halftime” is streaming now on Netflix.