Is Warner Bros. caving in to fans who’ve been demanding that Amber Heard’s role in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel be recast with another actress?

That’s the claim coming from Just Jared, which exclusively reports that sources state that her role of Mera will be recast, and all her scenes reshot.

The studio’s decision is reportedly due to backlash to Heard due to her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, while a petition calling for her to be cut from the movie has garnered more than 4.6 million signatures.

READ MORE: Petition To Remove Amber Heard From ‘Aquaman 2’ Passes 2 Million Signatures

“Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen-testing the movie,” the source told Just Jared. “They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” who plays Atlanna in both the original and the sequel.

Just Jared subsequently walked back its report, quoting an “insider” who said, “Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.” The outlet’s “other sources” still insist that the role of Mera will be recast.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In ‘Aquaman 2’, According To New Testimony

However, a spokesperson for Heard denies that she’s being cut out of the movie. “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” reads the statement from the rep.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is currently set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.