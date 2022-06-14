More than a decade ago, Courteney Cox spoke with the Los Angeles Times and claimed that co-star Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad — a “doctored up” Cobb salad — every day on the set of “Friends” for the entirety of the show’s 10-year run.

Since then, Aniston’s salad has become a staple on social media, where fans demonstrate how to make it, even adding their own customized ingredients.

However, Aniston is coming forward to reveal that the salad that people promote as hers, as tasty as it may appear, really has nothing to do with her.

“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that?” she said in an interview with Elle.

“That’s not the salad that I had every day on ‘Friends’,” she explained. “I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on ‘Friends’.”

According to Aniston, “I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”