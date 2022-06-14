Singer Sara James is the latest contestant on “America’s Got Talent” who delivered an audition so powerful she’s been awarded a Golden Buzzer.

James, who comes all the way from Poland, shocked the judges when she revealed she was just 13 years old — and then belied her age with a powerful performance of Billie EIlish’s “Lovely” that had the entire audience on its feet.

“Sara, Sara, Sara. We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow!” said Cowell, admitting the performance “wasn’t perfect” but noted “you have a real star glow about you.”

Continuing, Cowell told James her performance was “a moment I’ll never forget. And I wanna make this a moment for you to remember forever.”

With that, he rose to his feet and dramatically slammed his palm down on the Golden Buzzer, as sparkling confetti swirled all around her.

James will definitely be one to watch as “America’s Got Talent” continues its 17th season.