Patricia Heaton isn’t impressed with Pixar’s “Lightyear” casting decision.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star insists her friend Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies, should have been cast as the lead, not Chris Evans.

She claims Disney/Pixar made a “huge mistake” by not giving Allen the part: “Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

“Lightyear” is an origin story; Evans and Allen technically play different characters as the latter’s toy is based on Evans’ Space Ranger.

Director Angus MacLane previously told Entertainment Weekly, “In the ‘Toy Story’ universe, [Lightyear] would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure.”

MacLane also told Vanity Fair, “Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief. In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama.”

He went on, “Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie-star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in ‘Toy Story’.”

Sticking with her comments despite the differences, Heaton added on Twitter:

“Lightyear” also features the voices of Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, and Uzo Aduba.