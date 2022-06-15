“Big Little Lies” director Jean-Marc Vallée received a moving tribute on Tuesday night.

At the Rockie Awards in Banff, Alberta, the Montreal filmmaker, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 25 last year, was honoured with the Canadian Award of Distinction.

An edited reel of footage from his films, along with candid moments behind the camera, had the gathered audience in tears, Variety reported.

The montage was also set to songs Vallée used in his films, in a tribute to his love of music, having got his start directing music videos.

Along with the first season of “Big Little Lies”, Vallée also directed acclaimed films “C.R.A.Z.Y.”, “Café de Flore”, “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club”, along with the series “Sharp Objects”.

Friend and producer Marc Côté appeared via video to speak about Vallée and his legacy.

“Jean-Marc and I have been collaborators and friends for 30 years — long before ‘C.R.A.Z.Y.’” Côté said. “By ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, we had established our way of working. He would bring me his story, and I would find a way to reach his goal.”