Amber Heard still has love in her heart for Johnny Depp.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show, the actress opened up about her experience throughout their recent trial, in which a jury found she had defamed her ex-husband.

“On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement. And part of the statement said, ‘I still have love for Johnny,'” Guthrie said in the interview. She then asked whether she still felt that way.

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” Heard answered. “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

The actress also remarked on her feelings about her troubled relationship with Depp, revealing that she doesn’t bear any grudge against him.

“I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all,” Heard said.

“I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand,” she added. “If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”

Referring to the impacts of the #MeToo movement, Guthrie noted, “Legions of powerful men being cancelled, losing their jobs. Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?”

“Of course not,” Heard told her. “It wasn’t about him.”

Heard has accused Depp of physical and psychological abuse. He sued her for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in which she did not name the actor, but said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

In a more contentious part of the interview, Guthrie questioned Heard about her comments claiming to have donated $7 million of her divorce settlement to charity.

“It was revealed at the trial that you hadn’t done so yet. However [the Depp legal team] played a tape where you say on the air that you have donated it,” Guthrie said. “Do you think that raised questions as to your credibility with the jury?”

“I made a pledge, and that pledge is made over time by its nature and,…” Heard began, before being cut off.

“You say, ‘I donated.’ You know that everybody thinks that you donated it, not that you pledged it,” Guthrie pushed back. “So for the jurors sitting there, do you think they felt like that was you getting caught in a lie?”

Heard responded, “I don’t know, because I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast aspersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way he can.”