Chris Evans is proud to see “Lightyear” pushing LGBTQ representation forward.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar film, addressed the controversy over a same-sex kiss it features.

The moment reportedly comes during a montage about the life of character Alisha, in which she is shown kissing her wife. Originally, the moment had been cut out but was later restored by Disney after Pixar staff spoke up about the censorship in the wake of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion,” Evans said of the moment. “That it is this kind of ‘news’. The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is.”

He continued, “That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honour to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

Since the interview was conducted, it was reported that “Lightyear”, as had been expected, was being banned in countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and more, over the kiss.

The montage itself is also said to be one of the most emotional sequences in a Pixar film, with Evans revealing he “sobbed” while watching it.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Pixar movie where I didn’t cry,” the actor said. “They have the recipe, they really do. I don’t know what it is, but man, the tears start falling.”

In a separate interview with Reuters, Evans weighed in on those who criticize “Lightyear” because of their own homophobia.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans said. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

He added: “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

“Lightyear” is out in theatres this Friday, June 17.